Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHE opened at $479.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

