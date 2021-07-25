Canfor’s (CFP) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFP. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

CFP opened at C$24.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.52. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

