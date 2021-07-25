Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.85 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

AOT stock opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$435.78 million and a PE ratio of -116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.63.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

