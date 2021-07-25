Umpqua Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

