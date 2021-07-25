Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.