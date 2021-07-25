Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($3.12) Per Share (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.49). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

BHVN stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $128.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

