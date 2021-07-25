Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.30 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million.

VRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

VRTS opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.79. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $300.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

