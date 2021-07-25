Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.57 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $493.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

