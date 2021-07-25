Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,449.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,449 ($18.93) and last traded at GBX 1,426 ($18.63), with a volume of 11230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYG. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,330.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

