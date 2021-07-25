Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.99

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $127.25, with a volume of 4512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.11.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

