HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $390.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 387.50 ($5.06), with a volume of 147509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374.50 ($4.89).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42.

In related news, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £11,830 ($15,455.97). Also, insider Jim Strang bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

