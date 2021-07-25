Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Trading 5.6% Higher After Strong Earnings

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as C$19.67 and last traded at C$19.52. 141,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 227,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.49.

The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.