Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

IONS stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

