Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DHI Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE DHX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DHI Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.