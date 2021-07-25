Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Raised by Analyst

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $9.85 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $773.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

