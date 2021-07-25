Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.95

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.95 and last traded at $94.49, with a volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

