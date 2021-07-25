Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

