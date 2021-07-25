Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 20,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.