Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Donegal Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DGICA stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $469.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

