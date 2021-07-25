SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.84).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

ETR:SFQ opened at €11.28 ($13.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $512.05 million and a P/E ratio of 32.60. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($17.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €12.44.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

