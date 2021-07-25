GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.98 ($41.15).

Several research analysts have commented on G1A shares. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €35.84 ($42.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.79.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.