Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of PSNL opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $944.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.51. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. Analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 129,783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 373,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 215,927 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 1,234.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 120,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

