CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.