Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

HRTX stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

