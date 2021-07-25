American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

