CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

