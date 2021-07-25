Heron Therapeutics’ (HRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.38. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.