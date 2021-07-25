Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €82.00 by Warburg Research

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.15 ($79.00).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 81.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.21. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €72.14 ($84.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.