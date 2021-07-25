PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.