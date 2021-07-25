IG Group (LON:IGG) PT Raised to GBX 1,185 at Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

IGG opened at GBX 869.50 ($11.36) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 858.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

