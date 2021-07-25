Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 237,198 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

