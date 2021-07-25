Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Hold

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:NINE opened at $2.61 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

