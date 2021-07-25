KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $245.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

