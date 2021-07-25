B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The RealReal in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). B. Riley also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,489 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

