John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Acquires 69 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Robin Watson acquired 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).
Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 209.30 ($2.73) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.95.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.