John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Acquires 69 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Robin Watson acquired 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 209.30 ($2.73) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.95.

Several research firms have commented on WG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

