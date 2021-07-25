Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £100,107.50 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,868.50 ($24.41) on Friday. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.03 billion and a PE ratio of -93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,915.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDO. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

