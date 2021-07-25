Brokers Offer Predictions for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.