American Campus Communities (ACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACC opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

