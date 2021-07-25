AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.24. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

