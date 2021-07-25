21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Head-To-Head Review

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Alfi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 2.91 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -3.82 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alfi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 21Vianet Group and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.32%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -59.54% -49.77% -15.27% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 32 self-built data centers housing 49,876 cabinets and 52 partnered data centers housing with 3,677 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

