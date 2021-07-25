LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Shares of LXU stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $246.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.44.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.