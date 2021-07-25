Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of ISBA opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. On average, equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

