3M (MMM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $200.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.14. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.