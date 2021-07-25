EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EZGO)

EZGO Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EZGO) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 26th. EZGO Technologies had issued 2,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $11,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of EZGO Technologies stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. EZGO Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZGO Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of EZGO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

