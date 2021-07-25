General Electric Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 2nd (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after buying an additional 78,587,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.