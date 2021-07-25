Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GCACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 28th

Growth Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GCACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Growth Capital Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,238,000.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

