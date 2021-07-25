AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 28th (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International’s (NYSE:RERE) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. AiHuiShou International had issued 16,233,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $227,262,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RERE stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

