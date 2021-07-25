Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $424.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $379.46 and last traded at $379.15, with a volume of 2165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.37.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

