Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $469.00 to $507.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $404.08 and last traded at $403.37, with a volume of 4703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $398.36.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

