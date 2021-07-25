VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $233.53, but opened at $224.65. VeriSign shares last traded at $217.51, with a volume of 4,922 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $224,325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,248,000 after acquiring an additional 491,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $94,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.79.

About VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

